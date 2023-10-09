Hyderabad residents rush to buy gold as prices dip sharply

Hyderabad: Gold enthusiasts in Hyderabad are flocking to gold shops across the city as the price of the precious metal has seen a significant drop in recent days. The price of 24-carat gold, which had consistently crossed Rs 60,000 mark in the past few months, took a surprising turn and settled at Rs 58,200 per 10 grams on Monday. This sudden drop marks one of the lowest prices recorded in recent times.

The price of 22-carat gold also saw a dip, settling at Rs 53,350 per 10 grams. This downturn in gold prices has prompted many residents of Hyderabad to seize the opportunity and invest in the yellow metal before it potentially starts rising again.

The drop in gold prices comes as a welcome surprise to many who had been holding off on making gold purchases due to the high costs witnessed over the past few months.

Gold shop owners in Hyderabad have reported a surge in footfall, with customers eager to make purchases at the current favorable rates. Many individuals are taking advantage of this dip in prices to buy jewelry, coins, or bars as an investment or for upcoming festivities.

Financial analysts suggest that the dip in gold prices may be attributed to various factors, including changes in international market dynamics, currency fluctuations, and investor sentiments. While the current drop in prices may be enticing for many, experts caution that gold prices can be highly unpredictable.

