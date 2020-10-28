Gold loan NBFCs to witness 15-18% growth in FY21

With the Covid-19 pandemic-driven lockdowns being lifted slowly and economic activity clawing back, demand for gold loans would rise, especially from individuals meeting urgent personal requirements

Mumbai: Gold loan non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are likely to see a 15-18 per cent growth in their asset under management (AUM) this fiscal helped by higher demand from gold loans from individuals and micro-enterprises, says a report. Growth in gold loans was flat in the first quarter of this fiscal because of low disbursements in April and May due to the country-wide lockdown.

With the Covid-19 pandemic-driven lockdowns being lifted slowly and economic activity clawing back, demand for gold loans would rise, especially from individuals meeting urgent personal requirements and from micro-enterprises for working capital to restart businesses, rating agency Crisil said in a report.

Gold loans would be preferred also because NBFCs and banks have tightened their underwriting norms for other loans, leading to cautious lending to micro and small enterprises, traders and the self-employed. “That, and higher average gold prices on-year mean gold-loan assets under management of NBFCs could grow 15-18 per cent this fiscal,” the report said.

The agency’s senior director Krishnan Sitaraman said unlike other asset classes, gold loan has not faced major issues in collection and disbursement, or re-pledge of loans, barring in the stringent lockdown phase in April and May. He said with many NBFCs facing collection challenges and a likely increase in delinquencies, fresh disbursements, especially to the MSME and unsecured loan segments, have remained low.

“Consequently, gold-loan financiers are expected to benefit. Preliminary estimates indicate that gold loan disbursements, including re-pledge, at NBFCs have more than doubled sequentially in the second quarter of this fiscal,” Sitaraman said. In August this year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had increased the permissible loan to value ratio (LTV) for loans against pledge of gold ornaments and jewellery for non-agricultural purposes from 75 per cent to 90 per cent. The increase on LTV ratio on gold loans was for banks and is applicable up to March 31, 2021.