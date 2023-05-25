Gold worth Rs 42.78 lakh seized at RGI Airport

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:56 PM, Thu - 25 May 23

Hyderabad: The Air Intelligence Unit of Hyderabad customs foiled an attempt to smuggle gold into the country by a passenger at RGI Airport and seized 685 grams of gold on Thursday.

The passenger who arrived from Muscat was found carrying gold paste which was concealed in his rectum. The passenger belongs to Madhya Pradesh. The gold is valued at Rs. 42.78 lakh. Further investigation is going on.