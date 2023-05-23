Gold worth Rs 1.13 lakh seized at Hyderabad airport

Three passengers who are from Uttar Pradesh had arrived at the airport in a flight from Riyadh and had concealed the gold in the form of paste in their shoes

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:34 PM, Tue - 23 May 23

Hyderabad: Three persons who were attempting to smuggle gold at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad were caught by the Air Intelligence Unit of Customs Department on Tuesday. The officials seized 1,818 grams of gold worth Rs 1.13 lakh from them.

According to the officials, the three passengers who are from Uttar Pradesh had arrived at the airport in a flight from Riyadh and had concealed the gold in the form of paste in their shoes. On checking the gold was found and it was seized.

Further investigation is on.

