Gold worth Rs 16.5 lakh seized at Hyderabad Airport

Air Intelligence Unit of the customs department seized 269 grams of gold concealed inside chocolates from two passengers

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:20 PM, Tue - 2 May 23

Hyderabad: The Air Intelligence Unit of the customs department seized 269 grams of gold concealed inside chocolates from two passengers at the RGI Airport, Shamshabad on Tuesday. The gold is valued at Rs 16.5 lakh.

On suspicions, the customs officials stopped the two passengers who had arrived from Dubai by a flight in morning. On searching the bags of the passengers, the customs officials found chocolate box. The officials opened the container and cut the chocolates and found gold concealed in it. The passengers had attempted to smuggle the gold into the country and it was seized, officials said.

Further investigation is in progress.

