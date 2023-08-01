Gold worth over Rs.82 lakh seized at RGIA

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:57 PM, Tue - 1 August 23

Hyderabad: Customs officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport seized gold worth nearly Rs.82.42 lakh from two passengers in two separate cases reported on Monday and Tuesday.

In the first case reported around Monday midnight, the Air Intelligence Unit of Hyderabad Customs seized gold weighing 701 grams worth about Rs.42.96 lakh from an Indian national who arrived from Doha.

On basis of profiling and suspicion, the officials detained the passenger who tried to smuggle the yellow metal concealed in the form of paste in capsules, inside his rectum.

In the second incident, a passenger who arrived from Bangkok on Tuesday morning was intercepted by Hyderabad Customs officers. He was found to have concealed the yellow metal in his rectum, and a silver coated bangle. The net weight of the gold seized was 700 grams and valued at Rs.39.46 lakh.

Separate cases were booked and investigation is underway.