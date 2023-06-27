Hyderabad: Traffic cops create green channel to transport live organ from RGIA to KIMS

The 35.3 kilometers distance between RGI Airport, Shamshabad to KIMS Hospital, Secunderabad was covered in 27 minutes

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:50 PM, Tue - 27 June 23

The 35.3 kilometers distance between RGI Airport, Shamshabad to KIMS Hospital, Secunderabad was covered in 27 minutes

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police in coordination with Cyberabad traffic police arranged ‘Green Channel’ and facilitated the transport of live organ (lungs) from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad to KIMS Hospital, Secunderabad on Tuesday.

The 35.3 kilometers distance between RGI Airport, Shamshabad to KIMS Hospital, Secunderabad was covered in 27 minutes. The medical team carrying organ left at 2.12 p.m from RGI Airport, Shamshabad and reached KIMS Hospital, Secunderabad at 2.39 p.m passing through PVNR Express Way, SD Hospital Mehdipatnam, Lakdikapul, Old PS Saifabad, Iqbal Minar, Tankbund and Ranigunj.

The efforts of Hyderabad and Cyberabad police were applauded by the management of KIMS Hospital, Secunderabad, as it would help in saving precious lives. The Hyderabad Traffic Police has facilitated organ transport nine times this year.