Gold worth Rs 42.88 lakhs seized at Hyderabad airport

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:35 PM, Sun - 14 August 22

Source: Twitter/Hyderabad Customs.

Hyderabad: The customs authorities at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) Shamshabad caught three passengers in different instances who were smuggling gold on Sunday.

The authorities seized 812.35 grams of gold valued at Rs. 42, 88,891 from them. The gold is seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation is going on.