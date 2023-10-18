Gold worth Rs 6 crore stolen in AP’s Krishna district

About 10.66 kg. of gold worth Rs 6 crore has been stolen from the Manappuram gold loan branch office at Kankipadu in Krishna district

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:56 PM, Wed - 18 October 23

Vijayawada: About 10.66 kg. of gold worth Rs 6 crore has been stolen from the Manappuram gold loan branch office at Kankipadu in Krishna district here.

The bank staff complained to their higher officials that one of the employees Pavani along with another person had resorted to the theft. The officials visited the branch, examined the records and prepared a report. The branch has 1,477 customers who mortgaged 16 kg of gold of which Pavani took away 10.66 kg., it is said.

Police have registered a case and begun a probe. The man who assisted Pavani in the crime was already taken into custody and is being questioned while Pavani is still at large.

