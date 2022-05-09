Goldsmith murdered by colleague in Hyderabad

Published Date - 08:03 PM, Mon - 9 May 22

Hyderabad: A goldsmith was murdered, allegedly by his colleague, at Charminar early on Monday.

The man, Supratin Manna (24), a resident of Kokkarwadi in Charminar worked at the workshop of Prathap Kumar and was staying in the same building. On Sunday night, Supratin and another worker Deepak who came from Bengaluru recently to learn jewelry designing had an argument after consuming liquor.

“Deepak attacked Supratin with a sharp edged weapon resulting in his death,” Charminar Inspector S Mallesh said, adding that Deepak had gone absconding.

