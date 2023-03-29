Google adds new features ‘Perspectives’, ‘About this author’ in Search

Tech giant Google said the feature "About this author" is launching on Search results in English globally and on the Perspectives carousel in the US in English

By IANS Published Date - 12:45 PM, Wed - 29 March 23

San Francisco: Google has introduced new features to its Search engine — “Perspectives” and “About this author” and also expanded some of its current tools, including “About this result”.

The “Perspectives” feature will showcase insights from a range of journalists, experts, and other relevant voices on the topic users are searching for.

The feature will be below the Top Stories section.

“This feature will give you a variety of noteworthy voices on a news topic, complementing the trustworthy reporting you already find on Search to help broaden your understanding. This carousel will launch soon in English in the US and will be available on desktop and mobile,” Google said in a blogpost.

The “About this author” feature will let users easily learn more about the authors behind the content they are reading.

With this, they will be able to learn more about the background of the authors whose work Google displays in search results.

The feature is launching on Search results in English globally and on the Perspectives carousel in the US in English, the company said.

Further, the tech giant announced that it’s now launching the “About this result” feature globally in all languages where Search is available in the coming days.

“Now, wherever you’re searching, you’ll see three dots next to most results on Google Search. Tapping those three dots gives you a way to learn more about where the information you’re seeing is coming from and how our systems determined it would be useful for your query,” Google said.

In addition, Google announced that it will make it easier for users to access its “About this page” feature starting today.

“Starting today, you can type in the URL of the organisation in Google Search and information from About this page will populate at the top of Search. You’ll be able to quickly see how the website describes itself, what others on the web have said about the site and any recent coverage of it,” the company stated.

This feature is now available globally in English.