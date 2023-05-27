Google Maps street view now available in India, including rural areas

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:26 PM, Sat - 27 May 23

Hyderabad: Google Maps Street View is now available in numerous cities across India, including villages and towns, providing users with a virtual representation of their surroundings. This feature allows users to explore locations, access Street View on Maps, and immerse themselves in a 360-degree view of roads and buildings, providing a realistic experience as if they were physically present.

This comprehensive imagery proves particularly helpful in aiding navigation and providing a preview of destinations. For example, users can use Street View to see what a hotel looks like before they book a room or to get a sense of the layout of a new city before they travel there.

Street View made a return to India last year after a six-year ban due to security concerns. The ban was lifted after Google agreed to work with the Indian government to ensure the privacy of its users.

How to use Google Maps Street View

Step 1: Open Google Maps on the web browser

Step 2: Click on “Layer,” located at the bottom left

Step 3: Change the “Layer” to “Satellite.”

Step 4: At the bottom right, there will be a yellow man indicating “Browser Street View.”

Step 5: Drag the yellow man to the location you want to view.

Street View can be used to help you navigate your way around a city or town. You can use it to find your way to a specific destination or to get a sense of the layout of an area before you go there.