Google mocks Apple in new video for lack of RCS messaging support

iMessage provides similar features, but only for messages sent between other iMessage users, making Android users appear as green message bubble nuisances in group messages -- a real issue in countries like the US, where more than half of the population owns an iPhone, the report said.

By IANS Published Date - 04:12 PM, Sat - 23 September 23

San Francisco: Google has mocked Apple in a new video by comparing the iPhone to an “iPager” because it does not use the RCS (Rich Communication Services) messaging protocol and still uses the decades-old SMS/MMS protocol for messaging with Android users.

According to The Verge, Google last year launched a “Get the Message” campaign to put pressure on Apple to support RCS on the iPhone, which is still ongoing today with “iPager”.

“iPager isn’t real, but the problems that Apple causes by using SMS are,” said Google in the video description on YouTube.

“Let’s make texting better for everyone and help Apple #GetTheMessage and upgrade to RCS,” it added.

RCS enhances messaging by providing end-to-end encryption, read receipts, and the ability to share high-resolution photos and videos.

iMessage provides similar features, but only for messages sent between other iMessage users, making Android users appear as green message bubble nuisances in group messages — a real issue in countries like the US, where more than half of the population owns an iPhone, the report said.

Google ended the video with a link to Android.com/GetTheMessage and the new animated mascot.

The campaign has been underway for one year, and iOS 17 just became available as a new update to Apple’s operating system. However, there’s no support for RCS there.