Google ‘Telangana’ to know its greatness: KT Rama Rao

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:50 AM, Thu - 30 June 22

Hyderabad: Telangana is now home to world’s largest incubator and world’s largest lift irrigation project. Both these projects have been built by Telangana Government.

Ask Google about the versatility of Telangana👇 ❇️ Where is the World’s Largest Lift Irrigation Project? ❇️ Where is the World’s Largest Incubator? Matter of great pride that both are in #Telangana & both built by #KCR Govt 😊 Agriculture to ICT; we cover all bases 💪 pic.twitter.com/KaUbx5RBaL — KTR (@KTRTRS) June 30, 2022

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday said Telangana Government covers all sectors from Agriculture to ICT.

The Minister tweeted “Ask Google about the versatility of Telangana. Where is the world’s largest lift irrigation project? Where is the world’s largest incubator?”

He further tweeted “Matter of great pride that both are in Telangana and built by KCR Government. Agriculture to ICT, we cover all bases”

