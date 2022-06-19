| Google To Bring Picture In Picture Mode For Meet App

By IANS Published: Updated On - 02:31 PM, Sun - 19 June 22

San Francisco: Tech giant Google has announced that it is bringing picture-in-picture (PiP) support to its video conferencing app alongside pinning multiple videos feeds.

With the new functionality, users can see up to four video tiles in a meeting as it appears in a floating window, reports Android Central.

Enabling the new picture-in-picture is relatively simple. Users on a Google Meet call can right-click during the conference and select “Open picture-in-picture”.

The video call window pops out immediately without the need for secondary extension support.

The feature was first announced back in March, although it seems it has taken some time to finally arrive.

With Google Meet, it appears the feature is more readily accessible on Chrome by default, which is pretty convenient, the report mentioned.