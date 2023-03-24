GOs 58, 59 a boon for poorer sections, says Puvvada Ajay Kumar

No government in the past had issued pattas to the poor, but Telangana government released GOs 58 and 59 for the benefit of the poorer sections, said Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:15 PM, Fri - 24 March 23

Minister P Ajay Kumar handed over occupancy certificates assigned lands to farmers in Khammam on Friday.

Khammam: GOs 58 and 59 released by the State government to regularise government lands was like a boon for the poor, said Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar. He distributed pattas of house sites to as many as 406 residents regularised under GO 58 and 59 in 8th division, 14th division and 15th division of Khammam Municipal Corporation here on Friday.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion Ajay Kumar noted that no government in the past had issued pattas to the poor. But the Telangana government released the GOs 58 and 59 for the benefit of the poorer sections.

The BRS government was sincere towards the poor, and regularised government lands worth lakhs of rupees across the corporation limits free of cost. Those who have not applied for regularisation of house sites should apply immediately from April 1 to 30.

Every eligible person would be given pattas, he said.

The minister said that every scheme introduced by the government was being brought to the doorsteps of the poor. Clean drinking water was being provided to every household through the Mission Bhagiratha scheme.

He said that the government has introduced many schemes for the poor and was implementing them effectively. He assured that the government would also give Rs.3 lakh to those who have their own land to build a house in the coming days. Earlier in the day, Ajay Kumar distributed occupancy certificates to 60 farmers cultivating 26 acres of assigned lands. He handed over CMRF cheques worth Rs 1.01 crore to 262 beneficiaries.

Mayor P Neeraja, SUDA B Vijay Kumar, District Collector VP Gautham, Municipal Commissioner Adharsh Surabhi, senior BRS leader Gundala Krishna and others were present.

Also Read Telangana budget is welfare budget: Puvvada