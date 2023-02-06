Telangana budget is welfare budget: Puvvada

Published Date - 08:04 PM, Mon - 6 February 23

Minister P Ajay Kumar speaking to the media in Khammam on Monday.

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar has described the State budget in the Assembly as a welfare budget aimed at all round progress of all sections.

He told mediapersons here on Monday that the government was standing by the poor and weaker sections besides making allocation of huge funds to the sectors like education, medicine and agriculture in the budget outlay of Rs.2, 90,396 crore for the year 2023-24. He said that the budget was a model for the country and a lot of importance was given for women’s welfare and economic progress. The budget stands as proof that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was dedicated to the welfare and development of Dalits and minorities.

Ajay Kumar thanked the Chief Minister for allocating more funds especially in the field of higher and primary education in addition to allocating Rs 500 crore to develop infrastructure in universities.

He said that the budget was meant to protect the interests of all sections of the society and the Chief Minister fulfilled the promise of allocating additional funds for the Dalit Bandhu scheme than before.

Ajay Kumar informed that arrangements were being made to distribute house plots to journalists in Khammam district in the wake of the Chief Minister’s assurance given on Jan 18 at the BRS’ public meeting in Khammam.

The minister held a meeting with the District Collector VP Gautham and revenue officials to review the arrangement for the distribution of house plots to journalists. He said a piece of government land has already been identified for the purpose.

Harish Rao might visit Khammam after the Assembly sessions are over, on Feb 13 or 14 to distribute the house sites to journalists, Ajay Kumar said and thanked the Chief Minister for fulfilling his promise.