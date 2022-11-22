Gospel singing group ‘The Tabernacles’ to present its 55th annual music concert on Dec 3

The gospel singing group ‘The Tabernacles’ will hold a music concert titled ‘Break Forth Into Joy’, conducted by Zubin Gibson, will be performed on Saturday, December 3 at St. Francis College for Women (Auditorium) in Begumpet at 6.45 pm.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:01 PM, Tue - 22 November 22

Hyderabad: The gospel singing group ‘The Tabernacles’ is celebrating its 55th annual concert this year.

In this connection, a music concert titled ‘Break Forth Into Joy’, conducted by Zubin Gibson, will be performed on Saturday, December 3 at St. Francis College for Women (Auditorium) in Begumpet at 6.45 pm. Mr Gareth Wynn Owen, British Deputy High Commissioner, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, will grace the event as the chief guest.

Founded by late conductor Kenneth V Gibson, The Tabernacles saw the light of day on December 2, 1967. Since then, the group has been at the fore of the music ministry in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad performing choral music, western classical music, anthems, sacred hymns modern songs, etc.

The Tabernacles’ motto is ‘Service through Singing’. The composition of the group is around 45+ singers and musicians who are drawn from different church traditions in the twin cities.

A special mention should be made about the group regarding the continuity of its existence for the past 55 years in the realm of Christian music and singing, which is unique in itself as it is the only one of its kind to achieve this landmark. Considering that just a handful of such groups exist at the national level, The Tabernacles has a record of 50+ years of continuous performance.

The group’s founder conductor, late Kenneth V Gibson was honoured by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in 2017, for his contribution to the cause of music in the twin cities.