T-Hub celebrates Skyroot’s successful launch of ‘Vikram-S’ with this sweet gesture

Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace made history when it successfully launched India’s first privately built launch vehicle, Vikram-S, into suborbital space. Congratulating the victory, T-Hub, in a sweet gesture, had projected a congratulatory message for Skyroot Aerospace at their office building.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:10 PM, Tue - 22 November 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace made history on Friday when it successfully launched India’s first privately built launch vehicle, Vikram-S, into suborbital space. The 6-metre-tall launch vehicle is named after Vikram Sarabhai, the father of the country’s space programme.

Congratulating the victory of the rocket launch, T-Hub, in a sweet gesture, had projected a congratulatory message for Skyroot Aerospace at their office building. “Breaking barriers, Congratulations Skyroot,” the scrolling LED display read.

In its reply, Skyroot Aerospace took to its LinkedIn account, and wrote, “Thanks T-Hub for joining our celebrations with this lovely gesture. The success of Vikram-S belongs to all Indians, poised to mark the #Prarambh of a new space era. Special thanks to Honorable Chief Minister of Telangana, Shri K Chandrashekar Rao and K. Taraka Rama Rao for building the space vision for #Hyderabad. #OpeningSpaceForAll (sic).”

Skyroot Aerospace was a T-Hub incubated start-up and was started by former ISRO engineers Pawan Kumar Chandana and Naga Bharat Daka in 2018 to encourage new talent in the private space sector.

‘Prarambh’, meaning the beginning, is the mission’s name for the maiden rocket launch. The firm has announced that it will be next focusing on developing its flagship ‘Vikram I’ orbital vehicle, which it intends to launch next year. The company will be targeting both commercial and government customers, with a focus on commercial customers globally.