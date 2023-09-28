Gouher Sultana to lead Hyderabad women’s senior team in T20 BCCI Tournament

D Ramya is appointed as her deputy in the upcoming Senior T20 BCCI Tournament
Hyderabad: Left-arm-spinner Gouher Sultana will lead the Hyderabad women’s senior team in the upcoming Senior T20 BCCI Tournament. D Ramya is appointed as her deputy.
Squad: Gouher Sultana (captain), D Ramya (vice-captain), Trisha Poojitha, Anuradha Nayak, M Mamatha, G Trisha, Pranavi Chandra, K Anitha, S Yashasri, K Ishita, T Chandana, B Shravani, PB Sai Leha, N Kranthi Reddy, Jazmine Gill; Stand Byes: Akansha Semwal, Sakshi Rao, Mahima Goud, Shivani Goud, Thaniyath Fathima.