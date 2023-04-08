Government new rules for online gaming: No betting and wagering

Published Date - 01:01 PM, Sat - 8 April 23

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) has introduced new rules for online gaming by banning betting and wagering. Under the new guidelines, the Centre prohibits any online gaming, including betting and wagering, and entails a network of multiple self-regulatory organisations (SROs).

These SROs will determine whether the online game is legal or not and whether it involves betting and wagering. According to the new guidelines, a “online game” is “a game that is offered on the internet and is accessible to a user through a computer resource or an intermediary.”

According to the new online gaming rules, any online game that involves wagering and betting will fall foul, said Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology. He also stated that there would be multiple SROs, with involvement from all stakeholders but not limited to the industry.

“We’re dealing with a framework that allows an SRO, and there will be multiple SROs, to determine whether or not all online gaming is permissible,” Chandrasekhar explained.

According to the final guidelines, the government will designate various self-regulatory organisations (SROs) comprised of industry representatives, educators, and other professionals such as child experts, psychology experts, and so on. The government will first inform three SROs, but more might be added later.