Warangal: ‘Smart India Hackathon- 2022’ grand finale opens at TPCE, Kazipet

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:00 PM, Thu - 25 August 22

Director MeitY, Jhansi Lakshmi at TPCE, Kazipet, on Thursday.

Warangal: Electronics and information technology had become essential for its vast potential to offer digital solutions to any kind of problems or challenges encountered in every field, said Jhansi Lakshmi, director (technical) in Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

Jhansi Lakshmi was addressing the grand finale of Smart India Hackathon (SIH)- 2022 which began on a grand note here at the Talla Padmavathi College of Engineering (TPCE), Kazipet, here on Thursday. “And hence, Hackathons must make the most of the need of the hour and transform themselves into entrepreneurs with their innovative ideas, while realising a dream of a robust Indian economy,” she said.

Speaking at the programme, Professor in CSE, NIT, Warangal, RBV Subramanian stressed that the aggressive role of IT was helping India become a global economic leader. He stated that the government was generously extending its cooperation to encourage the youth and harness the young talent and innovation in order to build a better and smarter India.

“ NIT, Warangal, has been sanctioned a grant of Rs 25 crores by the Government of India, which is being used for organizing faculty development programmes in South India alone,” he said, and called upon the participants of the Hackathons to come up with all new ideas that will help them to become entrepreneurs.

Chairman of the Talla Padmavathi Group of Institutions, Talla Mallesham, Directors Dr Vamshi, and Dr Varun have expressed their joy over hosting Hackathon 2022 at their college and have promised good hospitality to the participants from all over India. This programme was followed by the central inaugural ceremony conducted online and presided over by union Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan.