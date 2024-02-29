Government of India mandates fixed charges for blood banks

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 February 2024, 11:16 AM

Hyderabad: In a bid to ensure fair pricing and accessibility to life-saving blood and its components, the Government of India has mandated that blood banks adhere strictly to fixed charges. This directive covers various components like plasma, platelets, and more.

Recently, the Drugs Control Administration in Telangana conducted surprise raids at nine blood centers on the 21st and 22nd of February. Shockingly, instances of overcharging were uncovered, particularly for Fresh Frozen Plasma, Platelet Concentrate, Single Donor Platelets, and Packed Red Cells.

These findings have prompted authorities to take stringent action against blood centers found guilty of overcharging. The move underscores the government’s commitment to ensuring affordable healthcare for all citizens.