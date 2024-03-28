Governor CP Radhakrishnan extends Good Friday message of love and reflection

Governor CP Radhakrishnan emphasized that Good Friday stands as a poignant reminder of the profound love demonstrated by Jesus towards humanity.

Hyderabad: Extending Good Friday message, Governor CP Radhakrishnan said the solemn day serves as a powerful reminder of the immense love Jesus bestowed upon humanity.

On Good Friday, we reflect on the profound act of selflessness. Churches will resound with hymns of remembrance and prayers overflowing with gratitude for the gift of salvation, he said.

“I extend my heartfelt prayers to all citizens of our State.

On this Good Friday, may the spirit of love, compassion, and forgiveness that Jesus championed guide us in our daily lives. May we find strength in His teachings and use them to build a more just and peaceful world,” Governor CP Radhakrishnan said in the message.