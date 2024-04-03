Governor expresses shock over fire mishap

Extending heartfelt condolences to the grieving families, the Governor instructed the State administration to mobilize its machinery to provide all needed support.
Hyderabad: Governor CP Radhakrishnan expressed deep shock and dismay over the tragic fire incident at a factory in Chandapur village, Sangareddy district which claimed the lives of six workers, with several others sustaining injuries.
