Governor expresses shock over fire mishap

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 April 2024, 09:25 PM

Governor CP Radhakrishnan

Hyderabad: Governor CP Radhakrishnan expressed deep shock and dismay over the tragic fire incident at a factory in Chandapur village, Sangareddy district which claimed the lives of six workers, with several others sustaining injuries.

Extending heartfelt condolences to the grieving families, the Governor instructed the State administration to mobilize its machinery to provide all needed support.

