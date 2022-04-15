Christians in Hyderabad observe Good Friday

Published Date - 09:29 AM, Fri - 15 April 22

Hyderabad: The Christian community in the twin cities observed Good Friday with daylong prayers, fasting and special mass, remembering the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Churches in the city, which hosted special services, saw a bigger turnout than the last couple of years with more devotees reaching churches after the drop in Covid-19 cases. Many churches had live telecast of the services as well on various platforms like previous years.

Apart from special mass and meditation, churches organised the Passion Play, a recreation of the trial and crucifixion of Christ, which also includes the Way of the Cross with persons carrying wooden crosses.

After Good Friday, the rising of Christ will be celebrated as Easter on Sunday

