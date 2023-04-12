Governor has become hurdle to Telangana’s development, says Gutha



By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:24 PM, Wed - 12 April 23

Telangana State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy speaking at a media conference at Nalgonda on Wednesday.

Nalgonda: Telangana State Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy said on Wednesday that Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan had become a hurdle to the development of the State.

Speaking to the media here, Sukender Reddy said the Centre was misusing Governors to create problems for non-BJP State governments in the country. It was unfortunate that persons holding Constitutional posts, who need to carry out their duties without partiality, were acting as per orders of the BJP. The Telangana Municipalities Bill-2022 was amended to prevent councillors from moving no-confidence motions against mayors or chairpersons for the first four years of their five-year term to ensure stability in urban local bodies. The Governor not approving the bill might create hurdles to development of towns and cities by destabilizing urban local bodies, he said.

On the State government’s move to submit an Expression of Interest for the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, he said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was keen on protection of public sector units. The BJP government on the other hand, was privatizing PSUs for the benefit of corporates, he added.

