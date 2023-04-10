Telangana Governor clears three bills, seven still pending

Soundararajan cleared the Telangana Motor Vehicles Taxation (Amendment), Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (Amendment) Bill and Telangana Municipalities (Amendment) Bill

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:08 PM, Mon - 10 April 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday cleared three out of 10 Assembly Bills that were pending with her for a long time.

This is more than a month after the State government filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court on March 2 seeking directions to the Governor to clear the bills. Incidentally, the Supreme Court took up the matter for hearing on Monday and again listed it after two weeks.

Soundararajan cleared the Telangana Motor Vehicles Taxation (Amendment), Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (Amendment) Bill and Telangana Municipalities (Amendment) Bill.