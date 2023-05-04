Governor should take initiative to extend support to farmers: Gangula

Gangula Kamalakar said Governor Tamilisai should take the initiative to extend support to farmers by writing a letter to the Centre

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:35 PM, Thu - 4 May 23

BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister G Kamalakar examining paddy moisture in paddy purchasing center in Kamanpur of Kothapalli mandal on Thursday

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan should take the initiative to extend support to farmers by writing a letter to the Centre on behalf of the farmers who lost their crops due to untimely rains.

Instead of writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was not giving her an appointment, the Governor should write a letter to Modi requesting him to extend support to Telangana farmers who suffered huge losses due to unseasonal rains, he said, adding that the Governor should also request the PM for modification of FCI norms and provide a compensation of Rs.20,000 to farmers in addition to what the State government was giving.

Being part of the government, it was not proper on her part to indulge in politics in a situation when the farming community was facing troubles, he said while inspecting damaged crops in agricultural fields and soaked paddy in a paddy procurement centre in Kamanpur of Kothapalli mandal on Thursday.

Stating that it was not possible to get an out-turn of 67 kg of rice from soaked paddy, he said the Centre should modify FCI norms and reduce this to 50 kg. All political parties should come forward to fight for this cause, he said, pointing out that the Chief Minister had already enhanced the permitted moisture percentage from 17 percent to 20 percent.