Karimnagar: Gangula flays Centre for injustice to BCs

Though repeated demands were made to the Centre to take up the BC census, the Centre was least bothered, BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar said

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:50 PM, Mon - 24 April 23

File Photo

Karimnagar: BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar came down heavily on the Centre for doing injustice to BC communities by allocating a meagre amount in the budget and denying other benefits.

Though BCs constitute 56 percent of the country’s population, only two percent of the budget was allocated to the community in the recent union budget. Though repeated demands were made to the Centre to take up the BC census, the Centre was least bothered, he said, adding that the community would get more budget allocations if the accurate number of the community was known.

Raising this demand, it was decided to pass a unanimous resolution demanding the Centre to take up the BC census during the BRS Karimnagar constituency level meeting scheduled to be held at Rajasree Gardens here on Tuesday, Kamalakar said at a press conference here on Monday.

Besides the BC census, another resolution for the constitution of a separate ministry for BC would also be passed in the BRS meeting. They would also adopt a resolution demanding the Centre to name the new parliament building after Dr BR Ambedkar since the State government had named the new assembly building after Ambedkar besides unveiling a 125 feet statue of the leader.

A total of 12 resolutions would be adopted in the Karimnagar constituency plenary, wherein about 3,000 BRS workers would take part. After unveiling party flags in every village at 8 am, party activists would reach the Karimnagar meeting venue at 9.30 am. The day-long plenary would start at 10 am after paying tributes to Telangana martyrs and garlanding the statue of Telangana Thalli.

Also Read Gangula wants doctor fraternity to make Karimnagar a health hub