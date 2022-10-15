Governor Soundararajan courts controversy, attends Twitter session on BJP’s poll strategy from official account

12:14 PM, Sat - 15 October 22

Entrepreneur Nayini Anurag Reddy on Saturday tweeted: “Telangana’s Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan is now attending a space on BJP 2024 poll strategy for South India from her official account. Governor, who is supposed to be neutral is now completely acting as a BJP agent. Shameful."

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has once courted controversy by attending a Twitter Spaces session on ‘BJP 2024 poll strategy for South India’ meet using her official Twitter account. Many called her brazenly open political activity while being a Governor “shameful”.

Another Twitter user, Chandran Ramaswamy tweeted: “Governor acting a like a BJP worker. It’s a sin act on democracy and constitution but I don’t think honorable Telangana Governor cares about it. Just for her personal growth, she compromises anything and everything.”

Soundararajan has been in the news for all the wrong reasons recently.

On Monday, Puducherry former Chief Minister Narayan Swamy found fault with the Governor, who is also the Lieutenant Governor for Puducherry, for holding an ‘Open House’ and addressing public grievances.

“It is against democracy and an insult to an elected government in Puducherry. Tamilisai is becoming a super Chief Minister. The Centre was trying to rule through Governors in states where the BJP was not in power,” he said.

Soundararajan, on the lines of several other BJP-appointed Governors, has also had run-ins with the State government as well by openly showing her political affiliations.