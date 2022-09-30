Hyderabad: Governor refuses to join Bathukamma festivities citing protocol reason

(Source: Twitter) Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday evening took MLC K Kavitha and US Consul General in Hyderabad, Jennifer Larson, by surprise when she arrived unannounced at Bathukamma festivities at Shamshabad.

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday evening took MLC K Kavitha and US Consul General in Hyderabad, Jennifer Larson, by surprise when she arrived unannounced at Bathukamma festivities at the famed Sri Seetha Rama Chandra Swamy Temple, Ammapally, Shamshabad.

The temple authorities also were in surprise by the arrival of the Governor without any prior intimation. Later, a special puja was conducted by the temple authorities in the presence of the dignitaries.

Kavitha reportedly invited the Governor to join them for Bathukamma going on at the temple entrance. However, the Governor is said to have refused to join the women playing Bathukamma citing protocol and left the premises.

The incident at the temple drew sharp reactions on the social media platform Twitter. “No prior notice. Only to do protocol politics…. BJP Governor,” tweeted TRS Social Media Convenor and Chairman of Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation (TSMDC), Manne Krishank.

Another comment read, “Governor visited the temple with no prior intimation to the temple authorities by not following any protocol. But governor cites same protocol as an issue to not play Bathukamma. Hypocrisy just died thousand times”.