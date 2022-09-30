University of Hyderabad to hold convocation on October 1

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:01 PM, Fri - 30 September 22

(File Photo) A total of 484 medals will be awarded during the XXII convocation of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) scheduled to be held here on Saturday.

About 4,800 graduates including Integrated PG (519), PG (3191), MTech (345), MPhil (172) and PhD (573) during the period 2020, 2021 and 2022 will be conferred their respective degrees/medals.

Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, who is also Chief Rector of UoH, will present the medals and union Minister for Education, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan will deliver the convocation address.