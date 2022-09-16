Governor crossing her limits: Sambasiva Rao

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:45 PM, Fri - 16 September 22

Khammam: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan was crossing her limits and acting as a BJP leader, alleged CPI state secretary K Sambasiva Rao.

Speaking to the media here on Friday he said the Governor system has become dangerous to democracy and was being used to harass elected governments in the States in the country. The Governor was not aware of her duties and responsibilities.

If the Governor wants to play politics she should quit Raj Bhavan. Without knowing the history of Telangana she was making irrelevant comments regarding the merger of Hyderabad State into the Indian Union, he said.

Sambasiva Rao warned that if the Governor failed to change her behaviour the CPI cadres would lay siege to Raj Bhavan. Claiming that there was no Telangana Armed Struggle without the communists, he wanted lessons included in the textbooks to teach future generations about the armed struggle.

Communists made great sacrifices in merging Telangana into the Indian Union, but BJP and other parties were trying to claim the credit. Congress wanted the merger but its role was limited to peaceful agitations. It was the communists who launched an armed struggle against the Nizam rule and liberated around 3000 villages, the CPI leader explained.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel banned RSS and it was an RSS activist who killed Mahatma Gandhi, then what relation does the BJP had with Patel and Gandhi, Sambasiva Rao sought to know.

He demanded the government to install statues of communists, Ravi Narayana Reddy, Makhdoom Mohiuddin and Baddam Yella Reddy on tank bund in Hyderabad, besides building a museum in memory of the martyrs.

CPI ‘s alliance with TRS was temporary and it would continue if the latter responds positively with regard to public issues. The party would try to gain representation in the Assembly by contesting in the elections, Sambasiva Rao noted.

The party’s main agenda was to defeat BJP and even Congress lost elections many times in the past, he added.