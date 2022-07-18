Governor Tamilisai attends felicitation ceremony of CWSN in Secunderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:57 PM, Mon - 18 July 22

Hon’ble Governor of Telangana, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan distributes educational aids to CWSN at MCEME Auditorium, Secunderabad on 18 Jul 2022.

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan has attended the felicitation ceremony of the Children With Special Needs (CWSN) organized by the Indian Army at the MCEME Auditorium, Secunderabad, which was held from July 11 to 16 as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The Governor commended the Indian Army and all the personnel involved in the week-long campaign and mentioned efforts undertaken by her as a gynecologist in treating cases at the prenatal stage and the role of society to empower the CWSN. She also visited various stalls put up by NGOs and schools showcasing art and craft items prepared by CWSN.

According to a press release, the week-long campaign comprised a seminar on inclusive education, assessment camps, registration for Unique Disability ID Cards, Ayushman Bharat Scheme, National Career Scheme for CWSN and a Sibling Training Programme. Dental and eye camps by the Army College of Dental Sciences and Military Hospital were also held. Sports Day and cultural events also were part of the celebrations.