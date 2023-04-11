| Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan Has No Right To Keep Bills Pending Says Jagadish Reddy

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:47 PM, Tue - 11 April 23

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy was speaking to media at Suryapet on Tuesday.

Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said on Tuesday that Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan had no right to keep bills passed by the Legislative Assembly pending.

Speaking to the media here, Jagadish Reddy said the Narendra Modi government was trying to create hurdles to welfare schemes by misusing the governor system in non-BJP ruling States.

The Governor had praised the State government during her speech in the joint sitting of the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council for the budget session, but her actions from the Raj Bhavan were contradicting what she said.

Expressing strong displeasure over the Governor delaying the bills passed by the Assembly, he asked whether she was acting like a governor or as a BJP leader.

If the State government had violated fundamental principles of the Constitution with regard to the bills, only the Constitution bench of the Supreme Court had powers to stop such bills, he added.

He reminded that the Tamil Nadu government had passed a resolution in the Assembly for fixing a timeframe for the Governor approving bills passed by legislative bodies.

