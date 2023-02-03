Governor visits Yadadri before her budget speech in Telangana Legislature

She arrived at Yadadri by road from Hyderabad at 8 am and directly drove to the temple
Yadadri-Bhongir: Ahead of her Budget speech in the Telangana Legislature, the Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan performed a special pooja at Yadadri Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple on Friday.
She arrived at Yadadri by road from Hyderabad at 8 am and directly drove to the temple. District Collector Pamela Satpathy and temple officials received her.
The temple priests welcomed her with purnakumbha while chanting veda manthras.