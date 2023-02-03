| Governor Visits Yadadri Before Her Budget Speech In Telangana Legislature

Governor visits Yadadri before her budget speech in Telangana Legislature

She arrived at Yadadri by road from Hyderabad at 8 am and directly drove to the temple

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:47 PM, Fri - 3 February 23

Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan participating in pooja at Yadadri Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple on Friday.

Yadadri-Bhongir: Ahead of her Budget speech in the Telangana Legislature, the Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan performed a special pooja at Yadadri Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple on Friday.

She arrived at Yadadri by road from Hyderabad at 8 am and directly drove to the temple. District Collector Pamela Satpathy and temple officials received her.

The temple priests welcomed her with purnakumbha while chanting veda manthras.