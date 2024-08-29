Govt cheated farmers by waiving crop loans to a minor portion: Harish Babu

Sirpur (T) MLA Dr P Harish Babu said that the government cheated the farmers by allocating Rs 18,000 crore as against the outlay of the loans of Rs 65,000 crore in the state. He opined that it got rid of the loans by waiving loans belonging to a minor portion of farmers.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 29 August 2024, 07:16 PM

Sirpur (T) MLA Dr Harish Babu addresses farmers in Bejjur mandal centre on Thursday

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Sirpur (T) MLA Dr P Harish Babu demanded that the State government provide crop loan waiver to all farmers. He along with farmers staged a dharna in front of a primary cooperative society in Bejjur mandal centre on Thursday.

The legislator demanded that the government conduct an inquiry into irregularities in giving loans to members of PACS-Bejjur and to take stern action against responsible persons. He vowed to stand by the farmers till they got justice. He later inspected a primary health centre in Bejjur mandal headquarters and interacted with patients. He asked the medical officer to increase institutional deliveries and also to provide better medical services to patients diagnosed with viral fevers.

BJP state executive committee member Konga Satyanarayana, district general secretary Dhoni Srisailam, OBC Morcha president Chappade Satyarayana and many others were present.