Govt employee caught red-handed while accepting bribe in Kothagudem

Kothagudem: A junior assistant at the Assistant Labour Commissioner office here was trapped by ACB sleuths on Friday when was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe from a woman.

According to ACB DSP, A Madhusudhan, the complainant, Kothapalli Rajitha of Ambedkar Nagar in Mulkalpalli mandal in the district, lost her husband, a labourer, in last August in an accident. Following the incident, she applied for labour insurance in November.

The accused, Shaik Rabbani has demanded the woman an amount of Rs 1.10 lakh as bribe to clear her insurance claim and wanted Rs 30, 000 in advance. She agreed to pay Rs 15000 on Friday.

She then approached the ACB officials, who laid a trap and caught Rabbani while accepting the money from her. The accused was arrested and would be produced in ACB Court in Hyderabad, the DSP said.

