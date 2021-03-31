Govt failed to address unemployment: Congress

The Congress leader charged that the government had failed to address the unemployment issue.

Hyderabad: AICC national spokesperson Sravan Dasoju on Tuesday urged Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao to stop making ‘false statements on job announcements’.

The Congress leader charged that the government had failed to address the unemployment issue. He, along with OU JAC and Telangana Youth Congress leaders, visited NIMS Hospital and consoled the unemployed youth, Sunil, who attempted suicide.

Criticising the statements of the Chief Minister and Rama Rao, he alleged that they were trying to cheat 40 lakh unemployed youth in Telangana with false announcements. He appealed to the unemployed youth not to take any extreme step and wanted them to join hands with the Congress, which, he said, had launched a war against the government over unemployment.