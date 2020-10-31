Govt initiatives accord land rights to farmers: Jagadish Reddy

Energy Minister reminded that every decision of the CM K Chandrashekhar Rao was to benefit the farmers

Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Saturday said the state government has taken up initiatives to accord full rights on the agricultural and non-agricultural properties to its owners by putting an end to land disputes and illegal property transactions.

Attending the swearing ceremony of Suryapet Agricultural Market Committee as chief guest, Jagadish Reddy said that after taking to land records purification programme, the state government has launched Dharani portal, which would make the tampering and illegal transaction of properties by managing anybody. Owners of the properties would have no need to worry about the protection of the immovable assets. It would also benefit the farmers as land disputes were a major problem in the rural areas. The initiative of the state government would also benefit the farmers more than others, he maintained.

He reminded that every decision of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was to benefit the farmers. He cited Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima and Rythu Vedikas as examples for the commitment of the state government on welfare of the farmers. He pointed out that 65 per cent of funds were earmarked for the agriculture sector in the budget by the state government.

Suryapet Agriculture Market Committee Chairman Uppala Lalitha Anand, Vice Chairman Muddam Krishna Reddy and other director were assured charge on the occasion.

