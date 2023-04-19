Govt medical infra projects underway at brisk pace: Harish Rao

Harish Rao said construction works related to other mega healthcare projects including eight teaching hospitals were underway at a brisk pace

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:30 PM, Wed - 19 April 23

File Photo of Harish Rao

Hyderabad: The prestigious 2,000-bed multi superspecialty hospital at Warangal being constructed with a cost of Rs, 1,100 crore should be ready for inauguration by Dasara, said Health Minister, Harish Rao on Wednesday.

At a review with officials from Roads and Building (R&B) and health officials, he said the construction works related to other mega healthcare projects including eight teaching hospitals, three TIMS hospitals across Hyderabad and nine medical colleges were underway at a brisk pace. These works were on schedule and expected to be completed by this year-end, the Minister said.

“In line with the vision of Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao, the super-specialty hospital in Warangal, the three TIMS in three corners of Hyderabad, nine medical colleges and eight teaching hospitals will be completed in the coming months. All efforts should be made to ensure the deadlines are met,” Harish Rao urged the senior officials.

He also urged the R&B officials to ensure construction quality of the medical infrastructure projects were maintained. “There is a need for the R&B department to frequently review the progress, so that the quality and deadlines are maintained,” he said.

Engineer-in-Chief, R&B, Ganapathy Reddy, Secretary, Health, SAM Rizvi and Heads of all health departments were present.