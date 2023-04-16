Telangana: Siddipet Hospital to have Chemotherapy Day Care Centre soon

Harish Rao said the treatment would be provided free of cost and the facility at Siddipet Hospital will provide great relief to the patients financially

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 PM, Sun - 16 April 23

Chemotherapy Day Care Centre at Government Hospital Siddipet.

Siddipet: Cancer patients in Siddipet will soon have a facility to undergo chemotherapy in the Government Hospital at Siddipet as the Health department has installed equipment for a four-bed Chemotherapy Day Care Centre.

Since a number of people were suffering from cancer in the district, Health Minister T Harish Rao had instructed the health department to set up a facility here. Most patients hitherto were forced to travel to either the MNJ Cancer Hospital or NIMS in Hyderabad for treatment and spend a lot of money and effort. Only other options were private hospitals in Warangal or other districts. To avoid these struggles for the patients, the Minister ensured that the health department opened a facility here.

However, patients need to undergo their first and second sessions of chemotherapy at either NIMS or MNJ. They can visit the Siddipet Hospital for chemotherapy from the third session onwards.

Harish Rao said the treatment would be provided free of cost. Patients visiting private hospitals will have to spend Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 on each session in private hospitals. The facility at Siddipet Hospital will provide great relief to the patients financially.