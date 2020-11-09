Govt running all welfare schemes despite lean times: Koppula Eashwar

The Minister promised to develop Dharmapuri shrine and temple town in all fronts with Rs 100 crore sanctioned by the government.

By | Published: 9:21 pm

Jagitial: Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar on Monday said that all welfare schemes were being continued without any hindrance even in the present difficult situation of coronavirus pandemic.

It was a classic example for good governance of the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the Minister made these comments while distributing Rs 2.36 crore worth Kalyanalaxmi and Shadi Mubhark cheques to 235 beneficiaries at Dharmapuri on Monday. Besides Kalyanalaxmi, Rythu Bhima and CMRF cheques were also distributed to beneficiaries.

Speaking on the occasion, Eashwar said Chief Minister was extending support to poor women by introducing Kalyanalaxmi scheme. Chandrasekhar Rao was giving top priority for the welfare of all sections of the society.

Conducting a review meeting with officials of Roads and Buildings, Municipal, Endowment and Pranchayatraj departments, the Minister promised to develop Dharmapuri shrine and temple town in all fronts with Rs 100 crore sanctioned by the government.

He instructed officials to take steps to expand roads and construct drainages required for the population of the next few decades. The officials were also directed to prepare proposals to establish drainage water treatment plant.

Earlier, Eashwar, who inaugurated a cotton purchasing centre at Kothakota, said the cultivation of paddy and cotton has been taken up in a big way as water sources in the State were developed. In this season, 20,000 metric tons of cotton is expected since 17,000 farmers cultivated the crop in the district.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .