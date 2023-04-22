Summer vacation for school students in Telangana to start from Tuesday

The vacation will be from April 25 to June 11 with schools to reopen for the next academic year on June 12

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:30 PM, Sat - 22 April 23

Hyderabad: The summer vacation for schools under different managements – government, residential private aided and unaided will start this Tuesday. The vacation will be from April 25 to June 11 with schools to reopen for the next academic year on June 12.

The schools have already completed the final exams and April 24 will be the last working day. In this context, schools have sent out invitations to all parents asking them to take part in the parent-teacher meeting scheduled for Monday.

Before commencement of the next academic year, the School Education department intends to commence Badi-Bata (admission drive) in the government schools from June 1.

The government school teachers are entrusted with the job of enrolling children into their respective schools. The department is also planning to complete works taken up under Mana Ooru – Mana Badi programme during the summer break.