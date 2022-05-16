| Govt To Come Up With New Law To Deal With Cyber Harassment Of Women Mlc Kavitha

Govt to come up with new law to deal with cyber harassment of women: MLC Kavitha

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:16 PM, Mon - 16 May 22

Source: Twitter/Kavitha Kalvakuntla.

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is working with NALSAR university to come up with a law to deal with cyber harassment that women face, MLC K Kavitha revealed. She said that though there were already laws in place to deal with cybercrime in the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the State government decided to bring in specific laws to make it easier to train citizens, police, and companies.

Kavitha was participating in the ‘Call It Out Because Its Not OK’ campaign by TrueCaller and News18 network against normalisation of online harassment of women here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLC stated that Hyderabad was one of the safest cities in the world today. She said women in Telangana know where to go to get help. Even in the rural areas, they know that they can approach She Teams or the cyber crime department. “Safety should be like air. It should not be something that women should have to ask for,” she added.

Kavitha said the State government believes in women empowerment and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao prioritised women when it comes to safety and financial security. The State government was extending the government schemes to women first as a priority.

She also emphasised the need for more women in politics and thus, make women in the country feel more comfortable talking about their issues.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .