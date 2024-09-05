| Govt Trying To Hush Up Tribal Woman Sexual Assualt Incident In Jainoor Says Bjp Mp

Govt trying to hush up tribal woman sexual assualt incident in Jainoor, says BJP MP

The incident took place on August 31 and the FIR was registered on September 3, only after after the tribal organisation staged a protest, this an indication that the government was trying to dilute the case, the BJP MP said

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 September 2024, 04:08 PM

Adilabad BJP MP G Nagesh

Hyderabad: Adilabad BJP MP G Nagesh accused the State government of trying to hush up the alleged sexual assault and attempt to murder of a 45-year-old tribal woman by a man from another community in Jainoor town on August 31.

He also accused the government of trying to give communal colour to the incident and create tension among communities.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Nagesh alleged that the State government was trying to create an impression that no such incident took place and that the opposition were trying to communalise the issue.

The incident took place on August 31 and the FIR was registered on September 3, only after after the tribal organisation staged a protest, this an indication that the government was trying to dilute the case, he alleged.

Coming down heavily on Panchayat Raj Minister Danasari Anasuya, the BJP MP alleged that the minister was trying to mislead people by claiming that the family members of the victim had told her that nothing had happened to her.

“Victims family members have refuted the minister’s claims and told BJP Mahila Morcha chief that she was attacked by the auto driver. Government is trying to buy her silence by offering financial help,” he alleged.

He demanded that the government immediately withdraw cases filed against tribal during the protest march in Jainoor town and asked the authorities to take stringent action against the accused.