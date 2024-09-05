Uneasy calm prevails in Telangana’s Jainoor a day after violent clashes

Around 1,000 policemen, including personnel of the rapid action force were deployed to thwart any untoward incident

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 September 2024, 12:04 PM

Police officials on guard in Jainoor mandal centre, following clashes

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: An uneasy calm enveloped Jainoor on Thursday a day after it witnessed communal clashes. Following the deployment of thousands of policemen, normalcy is returning to the tribal town that witnessed arson and attacks.

However, no fresh instances of clashes were reported in Jainoor mandal headquarters from Wednesday evening to Thursday morning. Around 1,000 policemen, including personnel of the rapid action force were deployed to thwart any untoward incident. Orders prohibiting movement of groups were in full force. Meanwhile, police asked people not to gather or use loudspeakers.

People of all sections lived in the grip of fear following the clashes. They did not venture outdoors for buying vegetables, milk or other essential commodities expecting protesters might attack them at any point of time. They were visibly unable to recover from the violent protest that occurred for the first time in the history of Jainoor, disturbing peace.

Commercial establishments remained shut down, while educational institutions and government offices were closed as a part of a bandh call given by tribal rights organisations. Holidays were declared for banks for four days. However, farmers were seen visiting agriculture fields to take up various farm operations.

Internet services suspended in Asifabad, Adilabad

Meanwhile, internet services were suspended in both Kumram Bheem Asifabad and Adilabad district to prevent spread of fake messages on social media platforms that could trigger communal conflict again. Police held consultations with leaders of two sections on Wednesday night. Outcome of the consultations was yet to be announced.

Multizone Inspector General S Chandrasekhar Reddy, Ramagundam Commissioner of Police M Srinivasulu, Kumram Bheem Asifabad district Superintendent of Police DV Srinivas Rao, his counterpart from Adilabad Gaush Alam monitored the situation by staying in Jainoor mandal. Several DSPs, Inspectors and Sub-Inspectors belonging to Adilabad, Nirmal, Rajanna-Sircilla and Jagtial districts were deployed.

Tribals torched commercial establishments of a section, a house of belonging to an accused person and pelted stones on places of worship as part of a bandh call given by tribal rights organisations demanding action against an auto-rickshaw driver who allegedly attempt to rape and murder a tribal woman recently.

Members of the other section retaliated and set a few groceries stores on fire, sparking clashes. However, police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control by dispersing warrying groups and extinguishing flames.