Govt urged to designate Inuparathi Gattu Forest as Reserve Forest

As part of it, on Sunday, the United Forum for Environmental Protection, Warangal, led by former District Forest Officer (DFO) and president of the Forum K Purushottam organised a trek for three hours and an awareness programme at the forest in Devanur village of Dharamasagar Mandal in the district.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:09 PM, Sun - 17 December 23

Hanamkonda: Environmentalists, nature lovers and members of different civil societies have urged the government once again to declare the Inuparathi Gattu forest area, located about 20 km away from Hanamkonda, as Reserve Forest (RF) to protect it from the land grabbers and mining mafia.

The participants from different walks of life have emphasized the imperative need for the government to declare the forest area—unique in its biodiversity and ecological significance—as the Reserve Forest. Their demands extended to the prohibition of illegal mining, cancellation of unauthorized tracks, and the formal declaration of this area as a vital lung space.

This longstanding demand echoes the persistent efforts of several organizations, including Jana Vignana Vedika (JVV), Orugallu Wildlife Society (OWLS), and Vana Seva Society. These groups have consistently lobbied the government to grant Reserve Forest status to the Inuparathi Gattu forest block.

Covering a significant expanse across Dharmasagar, Velair, Bheemadevarapally, and Elkathurthy mandals, the Inuparathi Gattu forest hills boast a rich tapestry of biodiversity and lush greenery. Notably, this area houses rare flora and fauna and serves as a perennial water source. It’s scenic landscapes and undulating terrains harbour the immense potential for development into an eco-tourism hotspot and a crucial urban green space, said Purushottam.

Previous endeavours by the forest and tourism departments have aimed at promoting environmental programs in these hills. In 2018, initiatives such as tented accommodations, night camping facilities, and a range of eco-tourism activities were launched.