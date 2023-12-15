Bengaluru’s iconic Rameshwaram Cafe to open first branch in Hyderabad

The eatery recently found itself in the spotlight when Gary Mehigan, one of the judges from "MasterChef Australia" and a globally revered chef, was spotted enjoying dosas at the chain.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:02 PM, Fri - 15 December 23

Hyderabad: The popular Bengaluru-based Rameshwaram Cafe is expanding its culinary footprint to Hyderabad. Known for its South Indian cuisine, the eatery has captured the hearts of food enthusiasts in Bengaluru.

Founded by Divya Raghavendra Rao and Raghavendra Rao, the cafe began its journey in 2021 with its first branch in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar area. The eatery recently found itself in the spotlight when Gary Mehigan, one of the judges from “MasterChef Australia” and a globally revered chef, was spotted enjoying dosas at the chain.

With four successful branches in Bengaluru, each reportedly earning around Rs 4.5 Crore per month, Rameshwaram Cafe is now branching out for the first time, set to open in Madhapur, Hyderabad, possibly in January.